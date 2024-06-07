Pukki will relish Glasgow return - Johansson

Former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki will relish his return to Glasgow as his Finland side take on Euros-bound Scotland, says former Rangers forward Jonatan Johansson.

The Finnish frontman underwhelmed in his spell at Celtic Park, scoring seven goals in 26 appearances.

After disappointing under Neil Lennon and Ronny Deila, Pukki found his shooting boots at Norwich City, and has always been a key player for his national team.

"He’s important, he's so calm on the pitch as well," Johansson told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"He's got a really calming influence on all the younger players. He's still quick enough, he's a fantastic finisher with both feet as we know.

"Pukki is coming from Minnesota [United] as well, he's in the middle of the league there with them, so he'll be in good form. He was rested during the week."

He added: "I think he's going to really enjoy this game being back in Glasgow. He really enjoyed his time here.

"I know he didn't really produce his best football at Celtic but he really enjoyed his time in Glasgow."