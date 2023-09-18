Puka Nacua wishes record-setting performance came in a victory

Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua hasn't needed much time to acclimate himself to the professional game.

Nacua caught 10 passes for 119 yards in the season opener and then added 15 catches for 147 yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. The 15 catches are a single-game record for a rookie and Nacua also has the most catches of any player through the first two games of his NFL career.

Rams head coach Sean McVay called Nacua "a stud" in his postgame press conference and said he's developed a strong rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford already, but Nacua was more focused on the team result than his individual milestones.

"My success will come when the team wins," Nacua said, via the team's website. "So I'm excited us for to be able to come back and capitalize when we're able to win. It was sweet last week, I got things to improve on, but the most important thing is getting that dub."

Nacua helped the Rams get a win in Week One and his production helped keep them in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, so team and personal success can go hand in hand for one of the surprise stars of the early weeks of the 2023 season.