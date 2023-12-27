Puka Nacua wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week for 164-yard game vs. Saints

Puka Nacua just keeps adding to his remarkable rookie season with yet another accolade. The NFL announced on Wednesday that Nacua has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Saints last week.

He caught nine passes for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ win, carrying the offense as the team’s leading receiver once again. It was the best performance of Nacua’s young career, barely eclipsing the 163 yards he had against the Colts in the Rams’ overtime win earlier this season.

Nacua has won Pepsi Rookie of the Week three times already this season and is virtually a lock to win it for a fourth time this week, but this is the first time he’s won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

This season, Nacua has 96 catches for 1,327 yards and five touchdowns, leading all rookie receivers by a mile.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire