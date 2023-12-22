Should Puka Nacua win Offensive Rookie of the Year? He’d get Sean McVay’s vote.

You can count on one hand the number of players in NFL history who have had more receiving yards in their rookie season than Puka Nacua has this year. Two of them, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, are considered two of the best receivers in the league right now. Another, Anquan Boldin, was a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the toughest players in football.

The other is Bill Groman, who set the single-season rookie receiving record with 1,473 yards way back in 1960.

That’s the company Nacua has put himself in with his remarkable rookie campaign. He’s caught 96 passes for 1,327 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing 10 times for 70 yards. And there are things he does that go beyond the box score, like drawing pass interference penalties and putting DBs and linebackers on their backs in the running game.

Nacua has set all kinds of rookie records, from the most receptions by a rookie through eight games to the Rams’ single-season receiving record by a first-year player. Not to mention, he’s only 147 yards away from breaking the NFL rookie receiving record, held by Gorman.

Yet, he’s still a long shot to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at +800, according to BetMGM. Why? Because C.J. Stroud of the Texans (-2000) is also putting together a historically great rookie season, and he plays a different position than Nacua. He lines up at a spot called quarterback.

Just as MVP is often a quarterback-centric award, Offensive Rookie of the Year can be, too. That’s not to take away from what Stroud is doing. He has 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions and at one point was leading the league in passing yards before suffering a concussion. Those are silly numbers for a rookie quarterback on a team that was expected to struggle.

However, Nacua has a strong case to win Rookie of the Year honors, and he’d get Sean McVay’s vote.

“He’s outstanding. I couldn’t be more grateful for the contributions and what a freaking run on the jet sweep, has a bunch of plays through the pass game,” McVay said after Nacua’s 164-yard performance against the Saints. “You guys have seen it week in and week out. You know, you talk about that balance. You can’t have the balance if you don’t have receivers that are willing to dig out support and do some of the things that he does. You see around the league, you know, Stroud has had a great year, but this guy is – he would get my vote. And he’s really special. But the best part about him is he doesn’t worry about those things. He worries about just being a great teammate, continuing to improve his game, and sure love this team. And he’s one of those guys that you really love.”

In all likelihood, Nacua won’t win Offensive Rookie of the Year. In just about any other year, he probably would. It’s going to be controversial when he sets the single-season rookie receiving record and still gets beat out by Stroud.

However, his rookie campaign will always be remembered as one of the best in NFL history, especially for a fifth-rounder.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire