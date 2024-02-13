Puka Nacua wants to play NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Pat McAfee may have gotten him in

Puka Nacua is a big basketball guy. He loves the Lakers, enjoys playing pick-up games and is a huge LeBron James fan. He even invited Jalen Ramsey out to Los Angeles to play some ball in the middle of the Pro Bowl flag football game.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week, Nacua said he wants to play in the upcoming NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and McAfee immediately said, “You’re in it, congratulations.”

Obviously, it isn’t that simple and McAfee doesn’t exactly have a say in who plays – especially considering the rosters were already announced – but his show is on ESPN, which is carrying the Celebrity Game.

On Monday, McAfee went a step further to help grant Nacua’s wish. He called ESPN Senior Vice President Mike Foss and asked who he needs to call in order to get Nacua into the game.”

Foss: “You just did. He’s in.”

So, apparently Nacua is going to play in the Celebrity Game on Friday night. Maybe.

Thats what happens what you put trust into the boys🤞🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/YSEzCiPc3e — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) February 12, 2024

The official NBA All-Star account posted the rosters on social media Monday night and Nacua’s name was left off the list, so who knows if he’s actually going to play on Friday. Perhaps he can be a late addition.

The #RufflesCelebGame rosters are set 🌟 The Ruffles #NBAAllStar Celebrity Game tips off Friday, Feb. 16 at 7pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/nE9N3KrGlk — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2024

C.J. Stroud and Micah Parsons are both playing, albeit on separate teams. And we could use another Nacua vs. Stroud battle after they finished first and second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire