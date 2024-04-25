Puka Nacua signs multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

This time last year, Puka Nacua was a lesser-known draft prospect out of BYU who was just looking for an opportunity to make an NFL roster. The Rams scooped him up in the fifth round at No. 177 overall and he immediately put together the best rookie season ever by a wide receiver.

Now, he’s landing endorsement deals with one of the biggest brands in sports. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Nacua has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. He and Maxx Crosby are the latest additions to Jordan Brand’s decorated roster of athletes, which includes Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Bobby Wagner and Deebo Samuel.

Below is the official announcement from the Jordan Brand account on Instagram, welcoming Nacua and Crosby to the family.

Nacua teased the announcement last week with a post on Instagram, though he didn’t reveal at the time that he signed an endorsement deal.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire