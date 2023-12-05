Puka Nacua has shoulder sprain, should play Sunday

Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua injured his shoulder in Sunday's victory over the Browns. He has an AC joint sprain but is expected to play against the Ravens in Week 14, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“We might be smart with him early on in the week but don’t expect that to affect his ability to be ready to go,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Nacua caught four passes for 105 yards, gutting out his injury in the second half. He also rushed for 34 yards on two carries.

He has 77 receptions for a franchise rookie record 1,029 yards and four touchdowns.

Tight end Tyler Higbee injured his neck against the Browns and is considered day to day, McVay said.