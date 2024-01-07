Puka Nacua sets rookie records for receptions, receiving yards

The 49ers didn't let Puka Nacua set two rookie records in the first half.

But the sensational Rams receiver still got it done early in the third quarter.

Nacua has set single-season rookie records with 105 receptions and 1,486 yards in Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers.

Nacua tied Bill Groman’s longstanding record of 1,473 receiving yards with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Carson Wentz to cap Los Angeles’ first drive late in the first quarter. Groman set that mark for the Oilers back in 1960.

Nacua then established a new record for receiving yards with a 7-yard catch on second-and-2 — a play that also tied Jaylen Waddle’s receptions record. On the next snap, Nacua caught a screen for a 6-yard gain that gave him the second record.

The Fox broadcast then showed head coach Sean McVay saying, “Get him out” — obviously referring to Nacua. Once on the sideline, Nacua was escorted to his mother, who was standing beyond the fence behind the Rams’ bench. The two embraced and shared a moment after Nacua’s historic accomplishment.

Los Angeles selected Nacua at No. 177 overall in the fifth round of this year’s draft out of BYU. He had a season-high 164 yards in the team’s 30-22 victory over New Orleans in Week 16.

The Rams trail the 49ers 20-13 midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game.