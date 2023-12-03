Puka Nacua sets Rams rookie receiving record
The Rams rookie sensation has etched his name in the franchise record book.
On the first drive of Sunday's game against the Browns, Puka Nacua set a new team single-season record for receiving yards by a rookie. He surpassed the mark with a 12-yard catch on first-and-10 at the L.A. 38-yard line.
That gave Nacua 936 yards. The previous record was held by Eddie Kennison, who had 924 yards in 1996.
The Rams finished their opening drive with a field goal to make the score 7-3, Cleveland.