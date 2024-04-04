Puka Nacua ranks his top 5 WRs in the NFL, which includes Cooper Kupp

There’s a remarkable amount of wide receiver talent in the NFL right now, making it incredibly difficult to discern the best from the rest. The Rams have two of the more talented receivers in football right now in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, but many people wouldn’t even put them in the top five.

While on Maxx Crosby’s podcast this week, Nacua was tasked with ranking the five best receivers in the league. He didn’t include himself, but Kupp did make the cut. He also included Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

Here’s the order he put those five in.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Tyreek Hill, Dolphins Davante Adams, Raiders Cooper Kupp, Rams

There’s little question that Jefferson is the best in the league currently. He had 68 catches and 1,074 yards in only 10 games last season, some of which were without Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

After Jefferson, there’s a case to be made for several receivers as being the second-best. Hill led all players with 1,799 yards in 16 games, while CeeDee Lamb was second with 1,749 yards – and he didn’t even make Nacua’s list.

Neither did Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had a stellar season as a first-team All-Pro in 2023.

When healthy Kupp is up there as a top receiver, and so is Adams when he gets steady play from his quarterback. It’s hard to fault Nacua for his top five because it is a great list, but it’s just an example of how much talent there is at the position.

