Puka Nacua not feeling any added pressure in 2024 after historic rookie year

Puka Nacua came into the NFL without very high expectations but after putting together a remarkable rookie season in which he set multiple records, he’s now being talked about as one of the best wideouts in football. As a result, the bar has been raised quite a bit heading into Year 2.

Even with Cooper Kupp on the roster, Nacua could be Matthew Stafford’s go-to target again on offense. He nearly crossed 1,500 yards last season and could very well go over that mark in 2024 if he stays healthy and keeps getting better.

Entering his second season in the league, Nacua says he isn’t feeling any added pressure following the historic year he just had in 2023.

“No, not really,” Nacua said on NFL Network, via NFL.com. “Every week presented a different challenge and who we were playing against and also just trying to make sure I could prepare myself the best way to be able to be there on Sunday and perform my best. I think coming into this year, I think it definitely presents a challenge of just trying to reset the standard. Last year, from what I put on tape and tried to improve in the ways I know I’m capable of and then being there for my team in every which way coach [Sean] McVay asks a lot of us from the offensive side of the ball. I’m super excited for the challenges that come up this year.”

Just as it was for Kupp to follow up his triple crown season in 2021, it’ll be difficult for Nacua to put up better numbers than the ones he had last season. If he finishes with fewer than 1,486 yards, it shouldn’t be viewed as a letdown.

As long as he improves, cuts down on the drops and continues to make a significant impact on the Rams each week, Los Angeles should be thrilled – even if the stats don’t get better.

