Puka Nacua needs 29 yards vs. 49ers to break one of the NFL's oldest records

In 1960, rookie receiver Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers had 1,473 receiving yards. Sixty-three years and many rule and strategy changes favoring the passing game later, that remains the rookie receiving record.

On Sunday, it may no longer be the record. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has 1,445 receiving yards, meaning if he gets 29 on Sunday against the 49ers, he'll have the new record.

For Nacua, 29 yards should be a breeze — he's topped that total in 14 of his 16 games this season, and knowing that's what he needs for the record, the Rams shouldn't have much trouble getting it to him. That's especially true because Sunday's game against the 49ers isn't particularly meaningful for either team: The 49ers have clinched the NFC No. 1 seed, and the Rams are guaranteed to be either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

In fact, it's possible that Rams head coach Sean McVay will decide not to risk injuries to his top players and keep Nacua on the sideline on Sunday. But it seems more likely that McVay will allow Nacua to play at least long enough to get 29 yards and a longstanding NFL record.