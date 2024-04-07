Puka Nacua is hosting two football camps this offseason

Puka Nacua became a fan favorite in 2023 during his breakout season, setting rookie records for the most receptions and receiving yards. Though the Rams have plenty of promising players on their roster, Nacua is near the top of the list as one of the most exciting members of the team.

Now that he’s settled in as an NFL player, he’s giving back to the community. Nacua announced he’ll be hosting two football camps this offseason.

The first will be on May 18 at Simi Valley High School in Los Angeles, and the second will be hosted alongside his former BYU teammate and current Vikings quarterback, Jaren Hall. That one will be back in Utah at Orem High School, which is where Nacua went to school.

Nacua is one of the best young players in the league so every young player should be excited to work with him if given the chance this summer.

