Puka Nacua had a near-perfect PFF grade on this specific route last season

Puka Nacua was incredibly difficult for any cornerback to cover last season, and it didn’t matter much which route he was running. Whether it was an out route, a fade or a hitch, Nacua simply found ways to get open and make plays after the catch.

As good as he was running several different routes, he was particularly good on one particular pattern: the crosser.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nacua was the best receiver in the NFL on crossers. He earned a grade of 98.5 on such patters, leading the league with 441 yards on those plays. The next-closest receiver had 261 yards on crossing routes, so Nacua was far and away the best.

CROSSING: PUKA NACUA, LOS ANGELES RAMS (98.5) The Rams rookie led the way on crossing routes, with his 441 yards including the playoffs coming in 180 yards more than the next-best receiver.

Nacua will likely try to expand his route tree in 2024 now that he has a year of NFL experience under his belt but the Rams are also going to stick with what works. Expect to see him still running a bunch of crossing routes where he can separate from man coverage or find soft spots in the zones.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire