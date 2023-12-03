Puka Nacua exits game with rib injury, taken straight to locker room

Puka Nacua has been the Rams’ most consistent and reliable receiver all season long, and he went over 100 yards receiving once again on Sunday against the Browns. Unfortunately, on the catch that put him over the 100-yard mark, he suffered what looked like a serious injury.

Nacua went to the ground hard after making a 20-yard catch, and after rising to his feet, he walked very gingerly off the field and straight to the locker room. He was favoring his right side heavily, appearing to be in significant pain as the trainers helped him to the locker room.

The Rams are saying he’s questionable to return with a rib injury.

Rams Injury Update: WR Puka Nacua (ribs) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 3, 2023

According to the FOX broadcast, Nacua was in tears as he came off the field.

Rams rookie Puka Nacua is helped off of the field after coming down hard on his shoulder after making a catch. pic.twitter.com/EuBKETRdyo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Here’s the play where the injury occurred. You can see him land hard on his right side after making the catch.

