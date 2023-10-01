Puka Nacua continues to break NFL records with another huge day

Puka Nacua, take a bow. The sensational rookie wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams did it again on Sunday, walking it off against the Indianapolis Colts with a 22-yard touchdown catch in overtime to give the Rams a 29-23 victory.

Somehow, some way, the fifth-round pick out of BYU continues to one-up himself week after week. On Sunday, he had his best game as a professional year, catching his first touchdown pass to go along with 163 yards receiving and nine receptions.

His 39 receptions for 501 yards are both the most by a player in his first four games in NFL history. Anquan Boldin previously held the record with 30 receptions.

Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) recorded 9 receptions for 163 yards and the game-winning TD in overtime in the @RamsNFL victory today. His 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards this season are both the most by a player in his 1st 4 career games in @NFL history. pic.twitter.com/ARFpshCmWx — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 1, 2023

Nacua is also just the second player in NFL history with 100-plus receiving yards in three of his first four career games, with the last being Harlon Hill of the Bears being the other to do it in 1954.

As of the time of this writing, Nacua leads the league in receptions and is second only to Justin Jefferson in receiving yards.

