Puka Nacua breaks records and Sean McVay wants rookie out of game

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Puka Nacua set the rookie records for most yards and receptions. The marks fell in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay knows the playoffs are ahead and wanted his wideout out of the game ASAP.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire