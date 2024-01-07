Puka Nacua breaks records and Sean McVay wants rookie out of game

Puka Nacua set the rookie records for most yards and receptions. The marks fell in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay knows the playoffs are ahead and wanted his wideout out of the game ASAP.

“Nice! Now get him out of here!” 😂 Sean McVay’s reaction to Puka breaking both records in Week 18 is all-time. 📺: #LARvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/X0vcyHUoyR pic.twitter.com/qh4LBNWyRV — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire