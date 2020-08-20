Pujols joins Rodriguez with 2,086th RBI, Tatis homers again

Albert Pujols drew level with Alex Rodriguez for the second-most RBIs in MLB, while Fernando Tatis Jr. homered again.

Pujols had an RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels fell to the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old moved onto 2,086 RBIs, level with Rodriguez and behind only Hank Aaron (2,297), as per official MLB statistician Elias.

Tatis smashed his 12th home run in 26 games this season in the San Diego Padres' 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers.

But Manny Machado was the hero with a stunning walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.

Bauer, DeGrom in fine form

Trevor Bauer's fine season continued. The Cincinnati Reds pitcher struck out nine and conceded just one hit in seven innings in a 5-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Starting for the first time since August 9, Jacob deGrom looked in good form. He struck out seven and gave up four hits in six innings as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3.

Casey Mize and Dane Dunning made their first career starts. Both lasted 4.1 innings and struck out seven as Dunning's White Sox were too good for Mize's Tigers 5-3.

The Houston Astros' run continued. They stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 13-6 victory against the Colorado Rockies.

The Boston Red Sox finally ended a nine-game losing run by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3.

Arrieta battles again

Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta gave up four runs and five hits in 4.1 innings in the loss to the Red Sox. He is now 1-3 this season.

Marvellous Machado

Machado stepped up at the perfect time for the Padres with his walk-off grand slam.

Wednesday's results

Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies

St Louis Cardinals 9-3 Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs 4-2 St Louis Cardinals

Kansas City Royals 4-0 Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Mets 5-3 Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox 5-3 Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers 9-3 Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros 13-6 Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres 6-3 Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics 4-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners 6-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants 7-2 Los Angeles Angels

Indians at Pirates

Shane Bieber (4-0, 1.30 ERA) will look to continue his impressive form when the Indians (15-9) face Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.98 ERA) and the Pirates (4-16) on Thursday.