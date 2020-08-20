Pujols joins Rodriguez with 2,086th RBI, Tatis homers again

Albert Pujols drew level with Alex Rodriguez for the second-most RBIs in MLB, while Fernando Tatis Jr. homered again.
Pujols had an RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels fell to the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Wednesday.
The 40-year-old moved onto 2,086 RBIs, level with Rodriguez and behind only Hank Aaron (2,297), as per official MLB statistician Elias.
Tatis smashed his 12th home run in 26 games this season in the San Diego Padres' 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers.
But Manny Machado was the hero with a stunning walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.
Bauer, DeGrom in fine form
Trevor Bauer's fine season continued. The Cincinnati Reds pitcher struck out nine and conceded just one hit in seven innings in a 5-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Starting for the first time since August 9, Jacob deGrom looked in good form. He struck out seven and gave up four hits in six innings as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3.
Casey Mize and Dane Dunning made their first career starts. Both lasted 4.1 innings and struck out seven as Dunning's White Sox were too good for Mize's Tigers 5-3.
The Houston Astros' run continued. They stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 13-6 victory against the Colorado Rockies.
The Boston Red Sox finally ended a nine-game losing run by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3.
Arrieta battles again
Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta gave up four runs and five hits in 4.1 innings in the loss to the Red Sox. He is now 1-3 this season.
Marvellous Machado
Machado stepped up at the perfect time for the Padres with his walk-off grand slam.
Wednesday's results
Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies
St Louis Cardinals 9-3 Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs 4-2 St Louis Cardinals
Kansas City Royals 4-0 Cincinnati Reds
Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Mets 5-3 Miami Marlins
Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox 5-3 Detroit Tigers
Milwaukee Brewers 9-3 Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros 13-6 Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres 6-3 Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics 4-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Seattle Mariners 6-4 Los Angeles Dodgers
San Francisco Giants 7-2 Los Angeles Angels
Indians at Pirates
Shane Bieber (4-0, 1.30 ERA) will look to continue his impressive form when the Indians (15-9) face Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.98 ERA) and the Pirates (4-16) on Thursday.