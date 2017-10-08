Puig powers Dodgers as Maeda gets win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig's bloop single didn't even drive in a run. He still flipped his bat, sprinted to first and triumphantly pointed back at his dugout, where the cheering Los Angeles Dodgers pointed right back while the crowd chanted his name.

Some of baseball's norms just don't apply to the exuberant Puig. Or to the Dodgers, who are getting huge offensive contributions from practically every spot in their lineup.

The Cuban slugger is just one purring component of a machine that has the Dodgers on the brink of an even bigger celebration.

Japanese pitcher Kenta Maeda got the victory by getting three outs of middle relief. The right-hander didn't make the Division Series rotation, but Roberts plans to use the 13-game winner as a specialist against right-handed batters.

Puig had three hits and drove in two runs, Austin Barnes added a key two-run double and the Dodgers used another relentless hitting performance to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

Logan Forsythe had three hits and Kenley Jansen earned a flawless five-out save for the 104-win Dodgers, who have made their mediocre pitching irrelevant by pounding out 17 runs and 24 hits in the first two games against their NL West rival.

The Dodgers have the majors' biggest payroll, but their offense is coming from players of all salaries and pedigrees. And even when the heart of the Dodgers' order produced little in Game 2, their 6-7-8 hitters — Forsythe, Barnes and Puig — were spectacular.

"We've got a lot of good players, and a lot of depth," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "There are so many guys in our lineup that can hurt you. I don't know how many times they were on base, but (the batters in the) 6, 7, 8 spot, those guys were on base all night, being productive, driving runs in."