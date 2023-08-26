Puget Sound Fire extinguishes flaming semi-truck on Highway 18

The Puget Sound Fire Department extinguished flames pouring out of a semi-truck trailer on Highway 18 Saturday around 5 a.m.

Fire responders cleared the area on Highway 18, just west of the SE 256th Street exit later that morning after putting out the fire. Officials said that it started as a brake fire before quickly spreading to the rest of the trailer.

The diver was able to escape to safety and separate the trailer from his semi.