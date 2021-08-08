From pug figurines to a table swing, here are the most unique things celebrity real-estate expert Sara Gore has seen inside the homes of famous people

On "Open House," Sara Gore has toured homes that Taylor Swift, Melissa Gorga, and Lady Gaga have lived in. Getty Images

"Open House" host Sara Gore takes viewers inside impressive properties and upscale listings.

Gore has toured homes owned and rented by celebrities like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

She's seen pug figurine collections, indoor rock climbing walls, basement pools, and table swings.

Gore said Taylor Swift's Cornelia Street rental home had "lots of dark, moody, or dramatic interiors." Its most notable feature was a 30-foot indoor pool.

Swift's one-time Cornelia Street rental home had a massive indoor pool. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Chris Riccio, Courtesy The Corcoran Group

Taylor Swift rented the three-story townhouse, located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City, for a few months between 2016 and 2017.

In 2019, there was renewed interest in the converted carriage house after the pop star released her seventh studio album, "Lover," which featured a track titled "Cornelia Street." In the upbeat romantic song, Swift opened up about not being able to visit the titular street if a cherished relationship were to come to an end.

Swift's fans speculated that the lyrics might have discussed the early days of the singer's relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The couple met and started dating in 2016, around the same time Swift lived in the Cornelia Street home.

Gore, who toured the NYC property on "Open House" in 2017, told Insider it was "a unique home" and "completely original." The massive 30-foot pool in the basement was an especially memorable feature for Gore.

"Hard to beat a private pool in the heart of Greenwich Village with so much private outdoor space," she said.

David Aldea, Swift's former landlord, sold the home in 2019 (the same year that "Lover" was released) for $11.5 million. He said at the time of the sale that before Swift became his tenant, he was unaware that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was one of the most recognizable names in the world.

"I'm just not a pop-culture guy, and I even said to someone, 'I'm meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home,'" Aldea told Vulture in August 2019.

During the "Open House" tour two years prior, in 2017, Aldea told Gore he bought the house as a single-family home and gut-renovated it, adding some personal touches like Art Deco interiors and white marble stairs.

The 5,500-square-foot townhouse has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a wall with antique bricks from Paris.

About a five-minute walk from Swift's 2016 Cornelia Street home is Lady Gaga's former rental, which has unique tiered terraces across three floors.

Gaga's rental had three tiered terraces. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images/NBC

The 8,000-square-foot home is located in West Village, New York City, and is only half a mile away from Washington Square Park.

According to the New York Post's Jennifer Gould, Lady Gaga lived at the house for a few weeks in 2018 while recording an album, possibly the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack.

Gore said that the home rented by the musician, which was featured on "Open House" in 2018, is a "palatial townhouse" and an "entertainer's dream home" with a floor dedicated entirely to having people over.

"Each floor has a better outdoor space than the last," she said about the home's three terraces, which are layered like a cake.

The home went on the market in July 2018 with an asking price of $23 million. It's still looking for a buyer at the time of writing and currently asking $16.5 million — almost $7 million less than the initial list price.

Gore called designer Cynthia Rowley's townhouse, also located in West Village, a "playland for kids," with its indoor climbing wall and heated pool.

Rowley's home has fun features like an indoor rock climbing wall and a piano-turned-champagne-chiller. NBC

Gore said the home, which she toured in March, is "really eclectic," featuring a climbing wall and a heated pool.

"A lot of people have called it the 'Royal Tenenbaums' on acid," Rowley said of her home during her appearance on "Open House."

In keeping with the rest of the home's eclectic decor, Gore told Insider that Rowley has a piano that's never been used for any musical purposes. Instead, the designer uses it to keep champagne bottles cool during parties.

"I like it when people do things in a different way than what they were intended for," Gore said about Rowley's use of her piano.

"Southern Charm" star Patricia Altschul has bold silhouette portraits wrapped around her main staircase, making her home "classically stylish," Gore said.

Gore toured the Charleston, South Carolina, home in 2019 with Altschul showing her around.

One of her favorite parts of the sprawling home, Gore said, was Altschul's collection of pug figurines.

"It was a real mix of high and low," Gore said about the interesting decor choice. "Like one that was super expensive, that she got from an estate sale from a palace. And then there's one that somebody gave as a Christmas ornament."

Altschul also has a round sofa around her stairwell that she calls a "confident" because whoever is sitting on it can comfortably talk to everyone else in the room.

However, the most interesting part about the sofa is that it conveniently hides a flower vase that doubles as a bucket to keep bottles of champagne on ice.

Another Bravo reality star, Melissa Gorga of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fame, had a double staircase at her former Montville home, inspired by the movie "Scarface."

Gorga's home takes inspiration from the movie "Scarface." NBC

Gorga explained that she and her husband, Joe, are big fans of the 1983 movie.

"Say hello to my little friend," Gorga said at the top of the staircase in the 2017 "Open House" segment, imitating Al Pacino's famous line from the film.

The couple designed and built the custom sprawling mansion themselves, Gorga added. The six-bedroom home has chandeliers, a pool, bottle-shaped windows, a gym, and a screening room.

Gorga and Joe sold the home in December 2020 for $2.5 million after initially listing the property three years earlier with an asking price of $3.5 million, People reported.

While looking for buyers, the couple took the home briefly off the market and switched realtors before listing it again in July 2020 with an almost $600,000 price cut.

Designer Lela Rose got creative with using the space in her Manhattan home by having tables that descend from the ceiling and emerge from the floor.

Gore and Rose sitting on the table swing. NBC

During her chat with Gore, Rose called the table that comes down from the ceiling an "overgrown playground" that people can comfortably swing around in.

