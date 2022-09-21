Puff Johnson named breakout player for upcoming season

The UNC basketball program returns a lot of talent returning for the 2022-23 season, including four starters and its two key reserves from last year.

One of those players is 6-foot-8 forward Puff Johnson. Johnson, a rising junior, has played sparingly over the last two seasons, but played an important role for North Carolina down the stretch last season.

Because of his performance in the NCAA Tournament, college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein named Johnson as a breakout candidate this season.

“America caught a glimpse of what Johnson was capable of in last season’s national title game, as he tallied 11 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes against Kansas. The 6-8 forward oozes potential and should allow Hubert Davis to expand his bench. Johnson has the talent to be a key third piece in North Carolina’s frontcourt alongside both Armando Bacot and Northwestern transfer Pete Nance.”

While Johnson will once again come off of the bench, his importance shouldn’t be overlooked. With his versatility on both ends of the floor to play and guard multiple positions, he is a great tool for Hubert Davis.

Johnson averaged just 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last year but came alive in the National Championship game against Kansas.

In 18 minutes. he had 11 points on 5-of-9 from the floor and added six rebounds. In the NCAA Tournament, Johnson averaged 5.0 points on 61.9 percent shooting.

