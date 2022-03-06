Puerto Rico Open purse payout: Ryan Brehm earns a lot more than his Tour card
In one of the most clutch performances in recent memory, Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.
In his final start on a Minor Medical Extension, Brehm had to win in order to keep his PGA Tour card. He that, easily.
Brehm closed in 5-under 67 to win his maiden Tour title by six shots. In fact, it was his first top-10 finish on Tour in his 68th career start. With all the pressure on his shoulders, Brehm didn't make a bogey in the final round.
Thanks to the win, Brehm earned a two-year exemption – as well as for remainder of the year. He also earned some much needed FedExCup points and prize money.
Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Brehm and the rest of the players who made the Puerto Rico cut:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Ryan Brehm
300.00
666,000.00
2
Max McGreevy
165.00
403,300.00
T3
Tommy Gainey
92.50
218,300.00
T3
Brandon Wu
92.50
218,300.00
T5
Chad Ramey
62.50
142,912.50
T5
Callum Tarren
62.50
142,912.50
T7
Brice Garnett
39.61
97,356.25
T7
Mark Hensby
39.61
97,356.25
T7
Jim Herman
39.61
97,356.25
T7
Nate Lashley
39.61
97,356.25
T7
Cameron Percy
39.61
97,356.25
T7
Matthias Schwab
39.61
97,356.25
T7
Vaughn Taylor
39.61
97,356.25
T7
Kevin Yu
-
97,356.25
T7
Christopher Gotterup - a
-
T16
Chan Kim
-
58,275.00
T16
Michael Kim
28.62
58,275.00
T16
Ben Kohles
28.62
58,275.00
T16
David Lingmerth
28.62
58,275.00
T16
Spencer Ralston
-
58,275.00
T16
Kyle Stanley
28.62
58,275.00
T22
Patrick Flavin
-
37,308.34
T22
Josh Teater
-
37,308.34
T22
Ricky Barnes
22.71
37,308.33
T22
Sung Kang
22.71
37,308.33
T22
Andrew Novak
22.71
37,308.33
T22
Brian Stuard
22.71
37,308.33
T28
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
16.48
25,345.00
T28
Aaron Baddeley
16.48
25,345.00
T28
Joseph Bramlett
16.48
25,345.00
T28
Nick Hardy
16.48
25,345.00
T28
Kurt Kitayama
16.48
25,345.00
T28
Richy Werenski
16.48
25,345.00
T28
Jared Wolfe
16.48
25,345.00
T35
Tyler Duncan
12.44
20,165.00
T35
Satoshi Kodaira
12.44
20,165.00
T35
Justin Lower
12.44
20,165.00
T38
Rafa Cabrera Bello
-
17,575.00
T38
Mark Hubbard
10.57
17,575.00
T38
Peter Uihlein
10.57
17,575.00
T41
Greg Chalmers
7.19
13,151.45
T41
Michael Gligic
7.19
13,151.45
T41
Bill Haas
7.19
13,151.45
T41
Jim Knous
7.19
13,151.45
T41
Scott Brown
7.19
13,151.44
T41
Scott Gutschewski
7.19
13,151.44
T41
Seth Reeves
7.19
13,151.44
T41
Chase Seiffert
7.19
13,151.44
T41
Dawie van der Walt
7.19
13,151.44
T50
Sangmoon Bae
4.66
9,316.60
T50
Brett Drewitt
4.66
9,316.60
T50
Fabián Gómez
4.66
9,316.60
T50
Kelly Kraft
4.66
9,316.60
T50
Curtis Thompson
4.66
9,316.60
T55
Seung-Yul Noh
3.54
8,658.00
T55
Victor Perez
-
8,658.00
T55
D.A. Points
3.54
8,658.00
T55
Austin Smotherman
3.54
8,658.00
T59
Rafael Campos
-
8,436.00
T59
D.J. Trahan
3.17
8,436.00
T61
Austin Cook
2.73
8,177.00
T61
Brian Davis
2.73
8,177.00
T61
Derek Ernst
2.73
8,177.00
T61
Chesson Hadley
2.73
8,177.00
T61
Richard S. Johnson
2.73
8,177.00
T66
Robert Garrigus
2.30
7,918.00
T66
Bo Hoag
2.30
7,918.00
68
Trevor Werbylo
-
7,807.00
69
Bryson Nimmer
-
7,733.00
70
Matt Every
1.86
7,659.00