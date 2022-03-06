Puerto Rico Open purse payout: Ryan Brehm earns a lot more than his Tour card

In one of the most clutch performances in recent memory, Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.

In his final start on a Minor Medical Extension, Brehm had to win in order to keep his PGA Tour card. He that, easily.

Brehm closed in 5-under 67 to win his maiden Tour title by six shots. In fact, it was his first top-10 finish on Tour in his 68th career start. With all the pressure on his shoulders, Brehm didn't make a bogey in the final round.

Thanks to the win, Brehm earned a two-year exemption – as well as for remainder of the year. He also earned some much needed FedExCup points and prize money.

Full-field scores from the Puerto Rico Open

Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Brehm and the rest of the players who made the Puerto Rico cut:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Ryan Brehm

300.00

666,000.00

2

Max McGreevy

165.00

403,300.00

T3

Tommy Gainey

92.50

218,300.00

T3

Brandon Wu

92.50

218,300.00

T5

Chad Ramey

62.50

142,912.50

T5

Callum Tarren

62.50

142,912.50

T7

Brice Garnett

39.61

97,356.25

T7

Mark Hensby

39.61

97,356.25

T7

Jim Herman

39.61

97,356.25

T7

Nate Lashley

39.61

97,356.25

T7

Cameron Percy

39.61

97,356.25

T7

Matthias Schwab

39.61

97,356.25

T7

Vaughn Taylor

39.61

97,356.25

T7

Kevin Yu

-

97,356.25

T7

Christopher Gotterup - a

-

 

T16

Chan Kim

-

58,275.00

T16

Michael Kim

28.62

58,275.00

T16

Ben Kohles

28.62

58,275.00

T16

David Lingmerth

28.62

58,275.00

T16

Spencer Ralston

-

58,275.00

T16

Kyle Stanley

28.62

58,275.00

T22

Patrick Flavin

-

37,308.34

T22

Josh Teater

-

37,308.34

T22

Ricky Barnes

22.71

37,308.33

T22

Sung Kang

22.71

37,308.33

T22

Andrew Novak

22.71

37,308.33

T22

Brian Stuard

22.71

37,308.33

T28

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

16.48

25,345.00

T28

Aaron Baddeley

16.48

25,345.00

T28

Joseph Bramlett

16.48

25,345.00

T28

Nick Hardy

16.48

25,345.00

T28

Kurt Kitayama

16.48

25,345.00

T28

Richy Werenski

16.48

25,345.00

T28

Jared Wolfe

16.48

25,345.00

T35

Tyler Duncan

12.44

20,165.00

T35

Satoshi Kodaira

12.44

20,165.00

T35

Justin Lower

12.44

20,165.00

T38

Rafa Cabrera Bello

-

17,575.00

T38

Mark Hubbard

10.57

17,575.00

T38

Peter Uihlein

10.57

17,575.00

T41

Greg Chalmers

7.19

13,151.45

T41

Michael Gligic

7.19

13,151.45

T41

Bill Haas

7.19

13,151.45

T41

Jim Knous

7.19

13,151.45

T41

Scott Brown

7.19

13,151.44

T41

Scott Gutschewski

7.19

13,151.44

T41

Seth Reeves

7.19

13,151.44

T41

Chase Seiffert

7.19

13,151.44

T41

Dawie van der Walt

7.19

13,151.44

T50

Sangmoon Bae

4.66

9,316.60

T50

Brett Drewitt

4.66

9,316.60

T50

Fabián Gómez

4.66

9,316.60

T50

Kelly Kraft

4.66

9,316.60

T50

Curtis Thompson

4.66

9,316.60

T55

Seung-Yul Noh

3.54

8,658.00

T55

Victor Perez

-

8,658.00

T55

D.A. Points

3.54

8,658.00

T55

Austin Smotherman

3.54

8,658.00

T59

Rafael Campos

-

8,436.00

T59

D.J. Trahan

3.17

8,436.00

T61

Austin Cook

2.73

8,177.00

T61

Brian Davis

2.73

8,177.00

T61

Derek Ernst

2.73

8,177.00

T61

Chesson Hadley

2.73

8,177.00

T61

Richard S. Johnson

2.73

8,177.00

T66

Robert Garrigus

2.30

7,918.00

T66

Bo Hoag

2.30

7,918.00

68

Trevor Werbylo

-

7,807.00

69

Bryson Nimmer

-

7,733.00

70

Matt Every

1.86

7,659.00

