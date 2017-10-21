Puerto Rican MLB players bond over hurricane - and WhatsApp

Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran hits a double during the second inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) -- When the Houston Astros' owner offered Carlos Beltran charter aircrafts to send relief aid to Puerto Rico and evacuate cancer patients from the island after Hurricane Maria, the Puerto Rican slugger quickly thought about ''the chat group.''

He wanted to send word to other Puerto Rican teammates and coaches with the Astros, as well as friends from other teams, that one of the airplanes was available to pick up family members who couldn't return to the mainland because of the lack of commercial flights.

The ''chat'' Beltran was referring to was the WhatsApp group that All-Star catcher Yadier Molina created just before of this year's World Baseball Classic.

Six months after finishing as runner-up for the second straight time in the international tournament, the friendships and bonds among the Puerto Rican players have only strengthened, especially after the devastating storm that hit Puerto Rico on Sep. 20 and left much of the island without electricity and running water.

''We keep in touch all the time, always encouraging each other,'' Beltran said. ''This has been a special year, because many of them have had great seasons, but also we've been united by this tragedy.''

The situation in Puerto Rico, where at least 49 people were killed by the storm and thousands lost their homes, has been on the mind of all the players during the playoffs, where Beltran's Astros face the New York Yankees on Saturday night in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

''With what's going in on in the island, we're closer than ever,'' said Javier Baez, the Chicago Cubs second baseman whose team was eliminated by the Dodgers on Thursday in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. ''We never stopped chatting after the WBC. Many of us are good friends, like brothers. We send messages and help each other out.''