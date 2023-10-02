Pueblo's top games of the week include the oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi

The Pueblo prep sports seasons are in full swing, with some sports starting their postseason journeys, while others are getting into the heart of their league schedules.

This week’s games of the week to watch include some big matchups on the soccer pitch, early league action in volleyball, the beginning of tennis regionals, the end of softball league play, homecoming games in football, and more.

Each week, the Chieftain selects the best home games to watch for the week. Here are our selections for the week:

Unified Bowling

Pueblo West, Pueblo South, Pueblo Central, Pueblo East, Pueblo County, Pueblo Centennial, and Rye; 4 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Big Daddy's Bowl

Come on by Big Daddy’s Sunset Bowl to support Unified Bowling as all of Pueblo’s schools are scheduled to compete. Pueblo has won the first three state championships in Unified Bowling and is looking for the city's fourth straight title.

Soccer

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Pueblo County at Hornet Stadium, 7 p.m. on Oct. 2

Pueblo County vs. Pueblo Central at Dutch Clark Stadium, 5 p.m. on Oct. 3

Pueblo East vs. Pueblo South at Dutch Clark Stadium, 7 p.m. on Oct. 3

Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo West at Pueblo West High School, 7 p.m. on Oct. 3

Mesa Ridge vs. Pueblo South at Dutch Clark Stadium, 5 p.m. on Oct. 4

The boys' soccer season is nearing its end with about two weeks left in the season. The South-Central League title is still up for grabs and a big matchup between Centennial and West will take place on Tuesday. South and County also have a chance to get to the top of the league standings with some crucial wins this week.

Volleyball

Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo County at Hornet Gym, 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3

Pueblo East vs. Pueblo Centennial at Pueblo Centennial High School, 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3

Pueblo South vs. Pueblo West at Pueblo West High School, 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3

Pueblo South vs. Pueblo Central at Pueblo Central High School, 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4

Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo West at Pueblo West High School, 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4

Pueblo East vs. Pueblo County at Hornet Gym, 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5

The volleyball season is getting to the heart of league action as Pueblo’s top teams battle it out for the number one spot in the South-Central League standings. East, County and West all have multiple wins in league action so far. With East and County facing off at the end of the week, there could be some movement amongst the standings.

Boys Tennis

Vanguard vs. Pueblo County at Hornet Tennis Courts, 4 p.m. on Oct. 2

Boys Varsity Regional Tournament at City Park, 9 a.m. on Oct. 6, 9 a.m. on Oct. 7

Pueblo County will have one more matchup this week in town before the boy's tennis season rolls over into the postseason with Regional Tournament action taking place at City Park this Friday and Saturday.

Softball

Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo East at Runyon Complex, 4 p.m. on Oct. 3

Pueblo County vs. Pueblo South at Runyon Field, 7 p.m. on Oct. 3

Pueblo West vs. Pueblo Central at Runyon Sports Complex, 7 p.m. on Oct. 3

Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo South at Runyon Sports Complex, 7 p.m. on Oct. 4

Pueblo County vs. Pueblo Centennial at Runyon Field, 5 p.m. on Oct. 5

Pueblo West vs. Pueblo East at Runyon Field, 7 p.m. on Oct. 5

Mesa Ridge vs. Pueblo West at Pueblo West High School, 10 a.m. on Oct. 6

Pine Creek vs. Pueblo Centennial at Runyon Field, 10 a.m. on Oct. 7

Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo South at Pueblo South High School, 10 a.m. on Oct. 7

Wiley vs. Dolores Huerta Prep at Dolores Huerta Prep High School, 11 a.m. on Oct. 7

The softball season is beginning to wind down and Pueblo West has a one-game lead over Pueblo County as well as Pueblo Central for the top spot in the South-Central League standings. West faces Central on Tuesday which could determine the outcome of the league standings before the end of the regular season.

Football

Sierra vs. Pueblo South at Dutch Clark - Homecoming Game, 7 p.m. on Oct. 5

Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo Central at Dutch Clark Stadium Bell Game, 7 p.m. on Oct. 6

Canon City vs. Pueblo County at Pueblo County High School Homecoming, 7 p.m. on Oct. 6

Sand Creek vs. Pueblo East at Dutch Clark Stadium, 1 p.m. on Oct. 7

Crowley County vs. Dolores Huerta Prep at Dolores Huerta Prep High School, at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7

There are several days of football this week, with Pueblo South kicking off the action on Thursday for their homecoming game against Sierra. Then on Friday, it’s the oldest rivalry game west of the Mississippi as Central and Centennial face off in the Bell game. Pueblo County will also have their homecoming game on Friday night against Canon City at Pueblo County High School. Finally, Saturday has two games as well, East will host Sand Creek at Dutch Clark, and Dolores Huerta will host Crowley County at home.

