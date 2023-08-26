Pueblo South's comeback bid falls short, Pueblo County takes the win

Pueblo South and Pueblo County met on Friday afternoon to kick off their football season at Dutch Clark Stadium where the Colts hosted the Hornets. The Colts were down early in this matchup and their bid for a comeback came up short against the Hornets as County defeated South 35-14.

The Pueblo South offense and Pueblo County defense square off during a game at Dutch Clark Stadium on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Cohen Glenn and Jonathan Gonzales were the stars of the show tonight for the Hornets with Gonzales catching two touchdowns and running for another, while Glenn threw for four touchdowns.

Hornets sting the Colts

Pueblo South's Joseph Wolfe, right, takes a handoff from Caeden Herrera during a game against Pueblo County at Dutch Clark Stadium on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The first half of the game was an exciting one filled with lots of action. The game opened up with a first quarter rushing touchdown by Colts’ running back Josh Wolfe; however, the Hornets would answer right back with an 80-yard reverse sweep to wide receiver Gonzales to tie the game at 7-7.

The teams traded turnovers over the course of the end of the first quarter and during the beginning of the second quarter. The Hornets were able to find some stability in the second quarter when they found Gonzales on a deep sideline route for another 80-yard touchdown score — in the air this time — to put the Hornets up 14-7.

Pueblo County's Johnathan Gonzales falls back into coverage during a game against Pueblo South at Dutch Clark Stadium on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Another series of turnovers between the two teams set up County with the ball as well as some momentum late in the second quarter. Gonzales was able to snag another touchdown pass from quarterback Glenn for 5 yards to put the Hornets up 21-7 at halftime.

The second half was all about Glenn and his ability to pass the ball. He was sharp and crisp with his passes leading to another touchdown this time to Teagen Dillon. The Colts did manage to score again in the third quarter, this time on a beautiful pass from Caeden Herrera to Damien Cordova to make it a 28-14 game.

However, Glenn was able to make another great pass to Brock Roseman with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Hornets.

Hornets head coach Ramie Enriquez was proud of his team's effort on the field despite the turnovers throughout the game.

“We made a ton of mistakes,” Enriquez said. “But we were able to overcome them and pull off a win. Our guys have worked their tails off and I couldn't be prouder of them. We are just happy to get our first win.”

Even with the win, the Hornets suffered a heavy loss in this game with running back Patrick Noga leaving the game early with an apparent foot injury. His status for the season is uncertain, but coach Enriquez is confident in his team to step up when it counts.

“It’s unfortunate injuries happen but we preach that next man up mentality,” Enriquez said.

Lastly Enriquez spoke on the tremendous effort from his quarterback and wide receiver in this game.

“Cohen and Jonathan, they are our guys, and we have to trust them,” Enriquez said. “We trusted them today and they came through, we have talked about their growth and getting their opportunities and making the most of it and that’s what they did today."

Glenn shines in home opener

Glenn is starting his second season at the helm for the Hornets and as the quarterback goes, usually the team goes. He worked hard in the off-season to help improve his skills as a quarterback and it showed in his first game of the season tossing for four touchdowns in the victory over the Colts.

“I feel like I've grown a lot. Last year I struggled going to the air, but this year I feel more confident, I can't do that without a line and receivers, so it always goes back to the team, not just me," Glenn said. "Without all their help, nothing happens. I think we are all growing and we are coming.”

The Hornets came out with a mission in this one — to set the tone for the rest of the season, and that’s exactly what they did.

“It was a great game,” Glenn said. “We have the mindset that we want to be the best in Pueblo, and we wanted to come out and show that and we did just that. Can't thank the line enough for giving me time in the pocket, the receivers made plays and the running backs did what they did.”

With the Hornets being a run-first team, it's clear that the game plan may have to change now that Noga may miss some time; however, Glenn is confident that no matter who is back there, he can get the job done.

“It's very confident it’s nice to be able to run the ball and pass the ball. Even when you are a run-oriented team sometimes you have to go to the air. It's really nice having Pat back there, but we lost him early and that football. But it’s a pleasure to have him back there."

