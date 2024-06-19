Pueblo’s “SLAB” courts to undergo major renovation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Starting Monday, June 24 the Elizabeth Street “SLAB” Basketball Courts in Pueblo are set to undergo a renovation project.

The project’s goal is to enhance the courts with a new post-tension concrete slab, court resurfacing featuring original painted murals from local artists, new posts, backboards, hoops, benches and upgraded LED lighting.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and patience during this renovation period,” said Assistant Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Mike Sexton. “We look forward to unveiling the revitalized Elizabeth Street “SLAB” Basketball Courts for all to enjoy upon project completion.”

During the closure period, the city suggests alternative options like the four lighted courts at Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park or Stauter’s Field courts. There are also other numerous neighborhood courts throughout the community where individuals may play basketball or enjoy the courts.

The project is estimated at approximately $500,000, it is made possible through the Colorado lottery funds.

Once the SLAB Basketball Courts are finished, Pueblo Parks and Recreation plans to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony and invitation to the public. The target completion date is the end of September.

