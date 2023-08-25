Pueblo East soars over Cheyenne Mountain 35-13 to win home opener

The Pueblo East Eagles start their football season off with a bang or rather a “bam” as Domnick “Bam-Bam” Sierra led the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Cheyenne Mountain. It’s the Eagle's second straight season-opening victory over the Red-Tailed Hawks as they won their previous matchup to open last season 47-17.

The Eagles' defense stepped up huge in this one, getting sacks and forcing turnovers. Offensively it was the “Bam-Bam” show, with Sierra scoring a total of four touchdowns in the game.

The Pueblo East football team take the field at Dutch Clark Stadium for their home opener against Cheyenne Mountain on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Eagles offense soars

Pueblo East's Izaiah Trujillo, right, and Manny "Pocky" Amaro celebrate after Trujillo scored on a long reception during the Eagles' home opener at Dutch Clark Stadium against Cheyenne Mountain on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The first football game of the season in Dutch Clark Stadium proved to be a good one for the home team as the Eagles offense trotted out new quarterback Sierra for his first start with the Eagles. The game itself started off slow with both teams feeling each other out for the first game of the season.

The Eagles opened the scoring up first with a beautiful pass from Sierra to Izaiah Trujillo to put East up 7-0 late in the first quarter. The Eagles scored again on a rushing touchdown by Sierra to go up 14-3. Another late touchdown in the second quarter on a connection from Sierra to Trujillo would net the Eagles a 21-3 lead at halftime.

The teams came out at half looking to make some adjustments. Cheyenne Mountain scored another field goal on their opening possession to pull the score to 21-6. Later in the third quarter, both teams traded turnovers — holding the scoreline.

The final quarter seemed to set up a close game, as the Hawks would score on a long touchdown pass, totaling 89 yards to make it a 21-13 game; however, the Eagles would answer right back. On the next play from scrimmage, Manuel ‘Pocky’ Amaro took a lateral on a swing for 80 yards and the score to make it 28-13. Another late-quarter touchdown by Sierra would seal the game and the first victory of the season for the Eagles at 35-13.

Head coach Tony Valdez was happy with his team’s performance after this matchup.

“It’s always an honor to coach the East Eagles,” Valdez said. “We got a great group of guys, they are physical and fast, and great men off the field.”

Valdez talked about Sierra’s performance after his first start for the Eagles.

“It’s not easy to play the toughest position in sports without a lot of experience,” Valdez said. “He was thrown into the starting role, but he earned it, and we said he loves contact, he ran the ball, and took a couple of sacks, but we saw that deep ball a couple of times to Trujillo, and he’s learning the audible system, and I'm just really, really happy with him and we are going to go as Bam-Bam goes.”

'Bam-Bam' leaves his mark

Pueblo East's Domnick Sierra fires off a pass during the home opener at Dutch Clark Stadium against Cheyenne Mountain on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

For the first time in his career, Sierra started at quarterback for the Eagles; he put up four total touchdowns, two rushing and two in the air.

Sierra hasn’t played quarterback in a few years. Regardless, it's all about learning and growing in the position throughout his senior year.

“The experience for me was a bit overwhelming, because it was a lot to take in, a few bad plays there, and I got down on myself, but I picked myself back up and we scored on the next drive,” Sierra said. “It's that mentality to think ahead and not to get down on yourself.”

Sierra was one of several quarterbacks competing for the starting job this offseason where he put in the work in the summer to make sure he was the starter for his senior season.

“It was great. This summer we were working with the team to help make that better connection with the team, Sierra said. “My performance out here tonight was decent. There are some improvements I can make but I felt pretty good.”

This wasn’t the first time Sierra had played quarterback, but it was the first time he started for the Eagles. It was an opportunity, Sierra said, that was too good to pass up.

“I've done this since I was little,” Sierra said. “I couldn’t do it my junior year, but as soon as I saw the spot open up, I had to go out in my senior year to try it out.”

He is known as “Bam-Bam” because he was very “aggressive” when he was young. Being a big fan of “Bam-Bam” from the Flintstones, Sierra’s nickname was fitting for him at a young age. As he continued to grow and become a football player, his nickname served him well on the field.

“It's just something my parents came up with when I was little, I used to hit stuff, and, 'Bam-Bam,'” Sierra said. “I just got to let people know what 'Bam-Bam' means on the field.”

Sierra and the Eagles are now 1-0 on the season and face off next week against Pueblo Central.

