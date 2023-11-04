Pueblo East defeats Pueblo County, hurting Hornets chances at playoffs

The Pueblo East defense line up against Pueblo County's offense during a game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Friday night lights lived up to the hype once again as the Pueblo East Eagles squared off against the County Hornets in the last matchup of the regular season.

The Eagles, who entered this game 2-1 in league play, were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive and would need a win to do so. On the other hand, the Hornets, who held the same record in league play as the Eagles prior to the contest, were on the brink of clinching a playoff berth, and a win tonight would bring them even closer.

Considering all that was at stake, this was a highly anticipated game for Pueblo and it did not disappoint.

Though both teams were able to generate some impressive offense on their first drives, the Hornets and Eagles started the game off with a turnover on downs.

County took over at its own 46-yard line to begin its second drive of the game. The Hornets would quickly move up the field, however, as junior quarterback, Cohen Glenn carried the ball to the Eagles’ 37-yard line and gave his team a first down.

While County made some forward progress, a few terrific defensive plays by the Eagles, including a deflection by senior Deandre Johnson, resulted in a turnover on downs for the Hornets yet again.

Nonetheless, East’s possession of the ball was short-lived, as senior Terrell Dillaha intercepted a pass by the Eagles’ quarterback.

Exactly 40 seconds into the second quarter, a handoff to Dillaha put the Hornets on the board, and sophomore kicker Jacob Gonzales completed the extra point.

The Eagles struggled to find any offense on their next possession and ended up punting away.

Pueblo East's Dolphka Lewis runs toward the sideline for positive yards during a game against Pueblo County on Friday, November 3, 2023.

East eventually found its rhythm following a punt return that set the Eagles up at their own 23-yard line. A massive run by freshman Dolphka Lewis put his team at County’s 28-yard line with over seven minutes left in the half.

Senior Domnick “Bam Bam” Sierra ran the ball into the endzone for a touchdown with less than six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

East continued their fantastic play on defense — a County fumble around their 10-yard line was taken advantage of by the Eagles who recovered the ball.

Finding themselves first and goal once again, it was sophomore Justus Freeman’s turn to score for the Eagles, but a missed PAT would give them only a six-point lead — a moment that would come back to haunt the Eagles.

County senior Teagan Dillon returned the kick to East’s 38-yard line and a touchdown pass by Glenn to senior Johnathan Gonzales tied the score at 13 with just over 25 seconds to go in the half.

Jacob Gonzales’ extra point attempt was good and County would take the lead heading into the half.

The start of the third quarter looked much the same for the Hornets, as a fumble recovery by County at mid-field allowed them to quickly get into scoring position.

Pueblo East's Gabriel Garcia gains yards on a run during a game against Pueblo County on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Glenn ran the ball in for a touchdown that was called back; however, it would not kill the Hornets' momentum as Glenn later threw another touchdown pass to Johnathan Gonzales.

Trailing 21-13, the Eagles needed to spark something, and a sensational kick return by junior Pocky Amaro all the way to the Hornets’ two-yard line did just that.

At 5:55 in the third quarter, East scored its third touchdown of the game, but the two-point conversion attempt was broken up by County.

From this point on, the Eagles dominated the contest, and a loose ball by the Hornets was recovered by junior Bruno Rowell, who ran it back for a scoop and score play.

Back on top by a score of 25-21, the Eagles never took their foot off the gas as they forced the Hornets to fumble in the endzone, resulting in a touchback.

Although the Eagles had a touchdown called back after a couple of penalties that brought the ball back to the Hornet 36-yard line, East kept at it and Freeman ran the ball in for the Eagles’ final touchdown of the game giving them a 32-21 win.

“We have a lot of mental skills training built in all the way from the summertime,” East’s head coach Tony Valdez said. “So when adversity shows itself, such as penalties or maybe a good play by the opposing team, we know how to park that, we know how to have that next-play mentality.

“We put that to bed and we just keep our composure, so I’m really proud of my guys for not letting the (emotions) get the best of them. And they just kept their composure, they persevered and they were able to get the job done.”

Sierra also spoke after the win.

“I think my team’s overall performance was excellent," he said. “We executed and we had (a) play-by-play mentality and I couldn’t have done it without the coaching staff and my line. They all were there to help us execute right on and off the field.

“To keep this season going would be awesome just because I don’t want it to be done yet. (My) senior year I want to at least make it to playoffs, prove something, and see how it just goes from there.”

Michelle Wells is a freelance reporter for the Chieftain. She can be reached at 1315mwells@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo County loses to Pueblo East, hurting playoff chances