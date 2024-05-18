Pueblo County walks off 1-0 over Coronado

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Coronado’s Trey Gregory-Alford, the top-ranked prep arm in Colorado, pitched a no-hitter through six innings before Pueblo County’s Johnathan Gonzales and Caulin Pighetti hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off for the Hornets in the 4A region 3 semifinals at Runyon Sports Complex on Friday morning, May 17.

Hornets pitcher Roy Higinbotham threw a one-hitter, escaping a jam in the top of the seventh with a runner on third and no outs.

Pueblo County beat Montrose 10-0 later in the day to win the district/region.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.