Pueblo County girls soccer gears up for postseason

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo County girls soccer (13-1-1) is determined to make a deep postseason run.

The back-to-back conference champs host Cheyenne Mountain on Wednesday night, May 8 at 6 p.m.

