Pueblo County falls to Holy Family in state title game

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After winning four games in the 4A consolation bracket, the Pueblo County Hornets took a trip to the state title game to face Holy Family on Saturday.

The Hornets needed to beat Holy family twice to claim the state title, but the Tigers ended the Hornets season after beating them 13-6.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.