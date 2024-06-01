Pueblo County advances to state finals with pair of wins

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pueblo County baseball shut out Golden 3-0 before jumping on Falcon early to advance 5-3 to the CHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

The Hornets will face Holy Family in the state finals at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Air Force Academy’s Erdle Field.

If Pueblo County wins, the boys must beat Holy Family again later in the day to hoist the state title.

