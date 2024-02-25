Pueblo basketball playoff update: Boys and girls teams on the road for the Sweet 16

The CHSAA 2023-24 basketball playoffs continued this past weekend, and three Pueblo area teams were still alive for a chance at progressing through the tournaments.

In Class 5A girls' basketball, Pueblo West was on the to face off against Montrose on Friday night. In Class 4A boys' basketball, Pueblo Central was on the road to face off against Kent Denver. Finally, in Class 3A, Rye was on the road in the regional tournament to face off against The Vanguard School.

Girls Basketball

Pueblo West's Trynity Martin gets set to shoot a free throw against Bear Creek during a matchup in the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs from Pueblo West High School on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

In Class 5A, Pueblo West made the trip up to Montrose to face off against the Red Hawks. In what turned out to be a close game, the Cyclones playoff dreams ended Friday night as they dropped their matchup against Montrose 38-32.

The Cyclones had the lead going into halftime, but in the third quarter, they saw their lead disappear and eventually, Montrose was able to take the lead late in the fourth quarter to end the playoff run for Pueblo West.

Boys Basketball

Pueblo Central's Ladamien Davis goes in for a layup ahead of a Lamar defender during their matchup in the Class 4A boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

In Class 4A, Pueblo Central faced off against No. 1 seeded Kent Denver in the state tournament. The two teams have similar playing styles, but the Sun Devils are one of the highest-scoring teams in Class 4A.

The Wildcats proved they deserved to be in the playoffs with their scoring output.

However, the No. 1 seed showed why they were the top-seeded team in the Class dropping the Wildcats by a score of 96-51.

In Class 3A, Rye went up against the No. 1 seeded Vanguard School in their regional tournament. The Coursers had only suffered one loss all season long and that streak would continue as they were able to handle the Thunderbolts with some ease defeating them 61-43.

The Thunderbolts went on to face Banning Lewis on Saturday afternoon in the third-place game. The game was not completed at the time of print deadline. There is still a chance for Rye to make the final tournament for Class 3A, but a win over the Stallions would help their cause.

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @chowebacca.

