Pueblo Baseball exhibit displayed at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) is highlighting the role that Pueblo baseball has played, and continues to play, in the communities at the 19 Pueblos.

They are doing with an exhibit honoring the history of baseball with Native Americans, capturing almost a hundred years of Americas past time.

“This is a celebration of Pueblo baseball,” said IPCC Head Curator Michelle Lanteri.

The IPCC newest exhibit highlighting the impact of baseball on the 19 pueblos.

It tells stories of Pueblo baseball in looking at the past, present, and future through interviews, photographs, videos, and memorabilia. Artifacts are included too, like shin guards from the 1930s and vintage baseball mitts.

“We are excited to showcase all this different imagery to give a fuller picture of what these games are about since a lot of these are closed games at the villages,” said Lanteri.

They said Pueblo baseball teaches people critical skills, traditions, and culture.

Players typically range from 15 to 55 years old. The teams travel to different Pueblos and play one another through the months of May through September.

“The season starts on Mother’s Day Weekend is really important honoring the mothers through that starting point,” said Lanteri.

It took about five months to put the exhibit together. An interactive area will facilitate a space where Pueblo community members can contribute their stories and photographs.

“The uniforms are passed down between the different generations everybody is working with what they have,” said Lanteri.

The exhibit at the IPCC will run through October 27.

