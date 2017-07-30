Pudge Rodriguez recalls his favorite moment in his Hall of Fame career

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez achieved so much in his Hall of Fame baseball career — he won an MVP and a World Series, he won 13 Gold Gloves as a catcher and was on 14 All-Star teams.
But when we talked to Rodriguez earlier this month — in Miami for the MLB All-Star game, where he was making an appearance at the Esurance MLB All-Star Challenge — and asked for his favorite moment, none of those were what he talked about.
In fact, it wasn’t something he got a trophy for. His favorite moment, as he explains in the video above, was simply making the big leagues and getting accepted as a 19-year-old by his veteran Texas Rangers team. He talks specifically about his relationship with the legendary Nolan Ryan, and how that helped keep Rodriguez in the big leagues at a young age and propel him to Cooperstown.
Pudge joins Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines in this year’s Hall of Fame class. They’ll be enshrined at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
