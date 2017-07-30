Pudge Rodriguez recalls his favorite moment in his Hall of Fame career

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez achieved so much in his Hall of Fame baseball career — he won an MVP and a World Series, he won 13 Gold Gloves as a catcher and was on 14 All-Star teams.

But when we talked to Rodriguez earlier this month — in Miami for the MLB All-Star game, where he was making an appearance at the Esurance MLB All-Star Challenge — and asked for his favorite moment, none of those were what he talked about.

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez will be enshrined in Cooperstown on Sunday. (AP) More

In fact, it wasn’t something he got a trophy for. His favorite moment, as he explains in the video above, was simply making the big leagues and getting accepted as a 19-year-old by his veteran Texas Rangers team. He talks specifically about his relationship with the legendary Nolan Ryan, and how that helped keep Rodriguez in the big leagues at a young age and propel him to Cooperstown.

Pudge joins Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines in this year’s Hall of Fame class. They’ll be enshrined at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

