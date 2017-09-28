Puck Daddy’s 2017-18 NHL Eastern Conference predictions

The 2017-18 NHL season is upon us, and it’s already a weird one. Unless you’ve been in a coma since 1997.

Consider that we have the possibility of a Stanley Cup three-peat for the first time in 20 years. Consider that the Olympics are happening during the NHL season, and NHL players aren’t participating in them. Consider that Gary Bettman is still the commissioner, and Jaromir Jagr is still an active players. (Side note: Sign Jagr.) Really, the only jarring aspects for those in a 20-year slumber are teams in Las Vegas and Winnipeg, that a then-unborn child is now NHL MVP and that the Red Wings and Devils suddenly suck.

Here are my predictions for the Metro and Atlantic Divisions. I lack confidence in the wild card portion of these prognostications, as much as I believe the top three in both divisions are rather solid.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

1 – Toronto Maple Leafs

No one is this division dazzles me. Once again, we’re looking at a division that probably has one 100-point team, and I’m wagering that team is the Leafs. Three really strong lines, bolstered by the last productive season of Patrick Marleau, and what I’m expecting to be two decent defense pairings in front of capable goaltending.

It’s a speed game and a depth game, and the Leafs have them both. They’re going to roll teams at even strength. And they’ll have the division, ahead of schedule.

2 – Montreal Canadiens

I’m as confident about their backend as I am wary of their center position. Jonathan Drouin is a special player, and well worth the cost of your best defensive prospect for an offensive dynamo that young. I just don’t quite understand trying to Ville Leino him. (OK, looking at the center depth chart, I understand it’s out of necessity, but still.) Carey Price gets them second in the division, but not much else with this donut of a lineup.

3 – Tampa Bay Lightning

What I wouldn’t give to see a full season of Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov making magic. Or, at least enough magic to overcome some depth issues and the giant honking question mark that is Andrei Vasilevskiy in goal. Although the Peter Budaj insurance plan is a good one. The Lightning are basically an MLB slugger that’s going yard or whiffing this season.

4 – Ottawa Senators

I know everyone expects a precipitous drop for the Senators this season, and there’s no way I’d expect 98 points and a playoff spot again. But this is a collection of players in their primes, in front of what I expect to be stout goaltending again. This is also a team that smells of a Duchene-level trade at some point if their results are middling.

5 – Boston Bruins

Like the Flyers (spoiler), this is a transition year to much bigger and better things ahead. Play the kids, hope the top line carries of the offense and give Zdeno Chara his victory lap. This shouldn’t be viewed as a disappointment if the Bruins miss the postseason, but rather a step back before a leap forward.

6 – Buffalo Sabres

Coaching makes a difference. This is meant to be less an indictment of Dan Bylsma as it is an endorsement of Phil Housley. They were two wins away from exiting the basement last season in the Atlantic, and with some smart additions in the offseason (like that Marco Scandella deal) it’ll finally happen.

7 – Florida Panthers

The hockey gods should smite them for their treatment of coaches and Jaromir Jagr, but honestly: This team is like a container of spicy hummus. Brilliant, vibrant young players at its core surrounded by beige muck. (Goaltending excepted.)

8 – Detroit Red Wings

Little Caesars Arena is the dawn of a new era in Detroit hockey. Alas, that will also be reflected in the standings.

METRO DIVISION

1 – Pittsburgh Penguins

This is under the assumption that Evgeni Malkin plays close to 70 games, that the Washington Capitals take a slight step back in the standings and that GM Jim Rutherford swiftly addresses any issues with the No. 3 center position should they arise. (Even as the Penguins are nudged up near the cap.) These are not safe bets, but ones I’m willing to make in picking the Penguins to win their first division title since 2014, despite these bottom six concerns.

2 – Washington Capitals

The splitting of Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin is the kind smart, bold move that probably gets thrown in the trash if Ovechkin starts slowly. But still, it’s an indication that Barry Trotz knows he needs better balance in the lineup. This isn’t the strongest Capitals team on paper, but still a divisional contender with another Braden Holtby Vezina campaign. Speaking of goalies …

