Puck Daddy Countdown: Shipachyov, Leafs and drawing conclusions

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

7 – The Shipachyov situation

Vadim Shipachyov signed with the Vegas Golden Knights before the expansion draft last summer and likely had dreams of NHL glory.

After all, he’d been an elite point producer in the KHL for years, and if we knew just one thing about the Golden Knights roster even before the expansion draft, it was that they would need guys who could put the puck in the net.

So it makes a lot of sense that Shipachyov … is still technically assigned to the AHL. Of course, he hasn’t actually played a game there, because he’s still in Las Vegas with his wife, who doesn’t speak English. But the fact that he’s not playing and in fact not working out with the team has him pissed off enough that his agent is already looking for an out so Shipachyov can get back to the KHL and play in the Olympics.

And you’ll never guess why this very good player is sitting on a roster other than the Golden Knights’: It’s because George McPhee drafted too many defensemen in the expansion draft and they all stink so no one wants to trade for any of them.

How do you box yourself out of having an elite offensive talent in the lineup for the first three games of the season because you’re trying to decide if Griffin Reinhart or Jon Merrill is your eighth-best defenseman? I mean, that’s amazing, honestly. Someone should be sued for malpractice here.

It’s one of those things where you can almost see what they’re thinking once they explain it to you. So McPhee explained it all thusly: They have a lot of questions about their D-corps and Shipachyov, along with Alex Tuch, another promising NHLer, don’t have to clear waivers. And McPhee says they’ll get Shipachyov et al back in the lineup ASAP, but you have to say, “How did you let it come to this?” Like, do you really care if you lose Brad Hunt on waivers? If someone claims him. Which they won’t.