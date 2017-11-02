Puck Daddy Bag of Mail: Is Dunn the real deal?

Y’know, you really don’t need to look at the standings every day, especially at this point in the season. Things are going to happen as they happen, and there’s not a lot of headway to be made up on any one night. But the standings right now are crazy.

The top six teams in the Metro, for example, are separated by just five points, and five teams in the Pacific are separated by four, including all-of-a-sudden-not-white-hot Vegas. And hell, in the Central, Minnesota is dead last with 10 points, while second-place Dallas has just 14 with two extra games played. You’ll forgive the pun: Wild stuff.

This is what parity looks like in the NHL, one supposes, and as much as you see it at the end of the year, it’s kinda weird that even less than a month into the new season, 24 of the 31 teams in the league are technically at or above what the NHL would like you to believe is .500.

But given all these issues, it’s understandable that people have questions about the quality of teams and players they’ve seen so far.

Let’s get to a few now:

David asks: “Local media is all over the Blues’ new young defenseman Dunn. Is he worth the hype? Or is it too soon to tell?”

Well, Vince Dunn, so far, seems like he might be worth the hype, yes. He’s being used as a No. 4 defenseman, more or less, but he’s lugging Robert Bortuzzo up and down the ice to great effect. That alone is cause for celebration, because Bortuzzo is quite bad.

The possession numbers are not only “there” for him, but they’re also sparkling more or less across the board; when he’s on the ice, the Blues shoot more and allow fewer shots. That’s all great news. With that having been said, he’s also playing behind the Tarasenko line pretty regularly, and the Blues, generally speaking have a pretty good top-six that’s going to help him look good. So too is his being the only Blues defenseman with a OZS% north of 54… and he’s at more than 59.