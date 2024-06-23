Published report: Coffee County baseball coach coming to MJ

Jun. 22—Kyle Douglas will be Mt. Juliet's new head baseball coach, he told a Coffee County media outlet.

Douglas resigned as Coffee County's coach earlier this week after three seasons as head coach and one as an assistant. He told On Target News (ontargetnews.com) he accepted the same position at Mt. Juliet.

He would replace Zach Tompkins, who was relieved of his duties as head coach last month after five seasons on the job.

MJHS principal Ryan Hill said he could not comment. Wilson County Schools routinely does not announce new hires or position transfers until background checks are completed and cleared by human resources.

Douglas' Red Raiders won the district championship in 2023.