Public can use school's sports pitches as deal struck

Football clubs and community groups will no longer be banned from using an all-weather sports pitch after a U-turn.

A deal struck between Great Western Academy in Swindon, Wiltshire, and the Football Association means the public can use the facility that was previously only for the school students.

The public were restricted from the use of the pitches at the school, in Tadpole Garden Village, due to fears opening them up could lead to the closure of other facilities such as the recently built Moredon sports hub.

The Wiltshire FA and the school agreed to monitor the use of the pitches at the school to ensure little impact on other similar facilities.

'No harm to neighbours'

Central Swindon North Parish Council objected to the proposals on the grounds that it would damage the expensive Moredon facilities’ viability, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

But a Swindon Borough Council report said there is "significant and separate demand" for both facilities and that each can "operate viably".

The parish council's other concern was disturbance of people living nearby.

However the council said the proposed use of the pitch - an increase of one hour on Saturdays and Sundays - is unlikely to be "harmful" to neighbours.

The council report giving permission said: “The proposed use of the pitch for an additional hour, between 9am and 10am, on Saturdays and Sundays, is considered unlikely to be harmful to the amenities or the occupiers of the nearest residential properties."

Any income made from hiring the pitches out will be needed to cover the costs, the report added.

