PUBLIC RECORD

Aug. 6—MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Andres G. Vitela, 25, 57898 Seventh St., Elkhart, and Kamar S. Beshay Shehata, 26, 234 Market Ave., Grand Rapids, Michigan

Stephen M. Shultz, 29, and Kiley M. Rogers, 25, both of 812 S. 12th St., Goshen

Lisbeth Ochoa, 23, and Donald W. Savoie Jr., 29, both of 106 N. Wheatland Drive, Goshen

Christopher M. Martin, 21, 68226 C.R. 15, New Paris, and Tracy A. Martin, 20, 66233 C.R. 7, Wakarusa

Demarco L. Taylor, 45, 349 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and Carmen Turpin, 49, 2721 Homer Ave., Elkhart

Alexander J. Brovont, 22, 456 W. Burr St., Centreville, Michigan, and Kathryn N. Adams, 26, 102 Remington Court, Wakarusa

Makellee K. Doty, 21, and Jacob R. Neild, 23, both of 805 Locke Court, Nappanee

Donald J. Dobson, 28, 23060 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart, and Kaylie N. Vangalder, 25, 3329 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 3B, Elkhart

Robert E. Cullens, 50, and Michelle A. Brown, 46, both of 925 Monroe St., Elkhart

Dimamione O. Lovelace Sr., 37, and Debinique L. Woodard, 46, both of 215 Indiana Ave., Elkhart

Megan E. Miller, 23, 13720 N. 700 West, Nappanee, and Daniel R. Keller, 22, 105 N. Walnut St., Wakarusa

Maria J. Contreras Ayala, 21, and Billy J. Yaratch Jr., 21, both of 500 W. Lexington Ave., Apt. B, Elkhart

Kim M. Price, 60, 23090 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart, and Robert G. Dunlop, 67, 63383 Walnut Road, Vandalia, Michigan

Guadalupe M. Herrera Renteria, 24, and Rafael Perez Ortiz, 34, both of 4364 Conifer Lane, Apt. 15M, Elkhart

Jimmie L. Norman, 71, and Sandra J. Sanders, 60, both of 813 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart

Elizabeth H. Glaser, 24, 3504 Briarwood Drive, Elkhart, and Kevin W. Castillo, 24, 1462 Fred St., Rear 1, Whiting

David A. Germain, 73, and Randall G. Ross, 56, both of 2926 Brooktree Court, Elkhart

Andre P. Rodgers, 31, and Christine N. Rodgers, 45, both of 725 G Lane, Apt. 3-B, Elkhart

Andrew J. Mast, 21, 62114 C.R. 41, Goshen, and Sharon K. Lehman, 20, 10535 W. 100 South, Middlebury

Amanda S. Anglemyer, 40, and Justin D. Geiger, 34, both of 2220 Pierre Moran Drive, Elkhart

Seth R. Cripe, 23, 628 Bristol Ave., Middlebury, and Sydney M. Boyer, 23, 19384 Sweetbriar Court, Bristol

Merlin R. Martin, 20, 66148 Ind. 19, Apt. 2, Wakarusa, and Elizabeth M. Weaver, 20, 69921 C.R. 15, New Paris

Susan I. Sparks, 32, and Madison L. Kent, 29, both of 1505 Benham Ave., Apt. B, Elkhart

Taylor B. Miller, 24, and Trent M. Brickner, 24, both of 115 N. Brown St., Middlebury

Mose A. Miller, 24, 25283 Wasepi Road, Centreville, Michigan, and Polly A. Helmuth, 23, 10006 C.R. 10, Middlebury

Quinnmeshia T. Evans, 30, and Lorenzo S. Lemons, 32, both of 72352 Amber Drive, Milford

Morgan L. A. Fann, 22, and Logan P. Blount, 22, both of 28877 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart

Alice B. Morris, 64, and Richard A. Morris, 64, both of 57847 Frances Ave., Elkhart

Dayn T. Savant, 35, and Kassandra M. Bontrager, 31, both of 209 E. Purl St., Goshen

Angela Passerallo, 40, and Jason J. Jacobs, 41, both of 29670 Oregon Ave., Elkhart

Stephanie N. Porter, 19, and Travis R. Royster, 20, both of 1607 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart

Emmalee A. Spray, 23, and Elijah J. Truelove, 24, both of 1615 Locust St., Apt. 101, Elkhart

Gage A-Z Curtis, 22, 67461 M-62, Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Christina J. Canterbury, 21, 30966 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 2, Osceola

Bowen L. Hazen, 19, and Elizabeth D. Black, 22, both of 2712 Cedarwood Court, Goshen

Hannah M. Myers, 22, 52564 C.R. 21, Bristol, and Jordan L. Warble, 22, 402 Westwood Road, Goshen

Floyd J. Plank, 22, 27097 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Lori A. Yoder, 22, 1171 E. Fifth B Road, Bremen

Claudia Quintos Reyes, 51, and Amado Castelan Jimenez, 60, both of 3412 Polo Ave., Elkhart

Yassani M. Medina Rico, 25, 1011 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, and Victor Meza Jr., 32, 107 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Donna J. Schantz-Lowe, 69, and Karim Abdulrahman Al Bayati, 71, both of 3410 J Lane, Apt. 2A, Elkhart

Jenifer Lopez, 24, 58184 Benham Ave., Elkhart, and Manuel A. Ramos Reyna, 26, 1716 S. Sixth St., Elkhart

Eric N. Ciba, 28, and Cassiopeia G. Trausch, 26, both of 906 Violet Road, Elkhart

Loren M. Lambright, 30, 11234 U.S. 20, Middlebury, and Blessing L. Longcor, 31, 554 Short St., Nappanee

Charles A. Bloss, 44, 26244 Woodridge Drive, Elkhart, and Jordan N. Bierly, 35, 310 Division St., Apt. 102, Elkhart

Darren W. Miller, 20, 12791 C.R. 26, Middlebury, and Kathy M. Lehman, 20, 66801 C.R. 43, Millersburg

Rachel L. J. Fishburn, 22, 4185 N. Ind. 5, Cromwell, and Kendall J. Miller, 26, 63245 C.R. 37, Goshen

Cristy O. Andino Castillo, 27, and Saul Garcia Garrido, 25, both of 339 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart

Tyson C. Howes, 24, 50698 Stonecutter Drive, Granger, and Katlin M. Eckert, 22, 57391 Penny Lane, Elkhart

Jennifer M. Zolen, 36, and Philip R. Metzler, 31, both of 15610 C.R. 50, Syracuse

David R. Hart, 72, and Georgia C. Bateson, 70, both of 30357 Dunhill Crossing, Elkhart

Savannah B. Flora, 19, 24333 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Jayden T. Zimmerman, 20, 30555 C.R. 46, Wakarusa

Cheryl A. Crouch, 57, and Ronald L. Daniels, 68, both of 1817 New York Ave., Elkhart

Jenna L. Holdeman, 25, 19288 C.R. 40, Apt. 1, Goshen, and Brandon X. Salone, 26, 5632 Woodway Drive, Fort Worth, Texas

Frederick B. Koeppel Jr., 39, 56200 46th St., Elkhart, and Tara L. Stolz, 41, 23051 Oakleaf Drive N., Elkhart

Lauren M. Smith, 26, and Chance L. Jenney, 24, both of 54152 Ash Road, Lot 177, Osceola

Alondra M. Garcia Romo, 18, and Ryan L. Marquez, 20, both of 1101 S. 16th St., Apt. A, Goshen

Anthony C. McClimon, 18, 20590 Meadow Lane, Goshen, and Dreylynn M. Schertz, 19, 29371 C.R. 12, Elkhart

Salvador Medina Jr., 21, 3117 Burr Oak Ave., Elkhart, and Judith E. Lopez Ortiz, 22, 250 Bristol St., Elkhart

Alexa K. Markel, 21, 67013 Dailey Road, Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Taylor T. Resh, 23, 9859 W. G Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan

Ana I. Gomez, 23, and Victor R. Novoa, 23, both of 3222 Burr Oak Ave., Elkhart

Brittanie L. Gamez, 22, and Deric R. Haynes, 25, both of 68282 Walnut St., New Paris

Amanda K. Akens, 40, and Sherman O. Bailey, 40, both of 53449 C.R. 9, Lot 42, Elkhart

Jenna M. Green, 19, and Joshua E. Stankovich, 19, both of 66345 C.R. 21, Goshen

Travis G. Friesen, 20, 61236 C.R. 21, Goshen, and Rosanna K. Peachey, 24, 57105 C.R. 21, Goshen

Katherine J. Arevalo, 22, and Robert L. Groom, 25, both of 230 Jr. Achievement Drive, Elkhart

Alexis Z. Schweinzger, 22, and Devin L. Jones, 22, both of 52082 Brookstream Circle, Apt. J, Elkhart

Elizabeth A. Ragsdale, 34, and Craig E. Germain, 37, both of 2420 S. Sixth St., Elkhart

Michael M. Karczewski, 51, and Nelly M. Ngoroi, 31, both of 3329 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 1A, Elkhart

Tylinna J. Maracle, 33, 51775 E. County Line Road, Middlebury, and Colton E. Enos, 31, 18413 C.R. 20, Goshen

Samuel R. Armington, 66, 22425 C.R. 44, New Paris, and Theresa M. Sobkowiak, 54, 235 Ironworks Ave., Apt. 482, Mishawaka

Dylan L. Mosher, 21, and Joni S. Ottman, 21, both of 987 Sharon Court, Middlebury

Luis H. Marquez, 32, 880 Hiawatha Drive, Elkhart, and Stephanie Jimenez Aguirre, 23, 53160 Brookfield Drive, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Timothy LaGro, Goshen, and Brooke J. LaGro, Goshen. Married July 2, 2016, separated April 28; two minor children.

Breeanna Maynard, Goshen, and Zachary Maynard, Strongsville, Ohio. Married Jan. 6, 2018, separated March 1; one minor child.

Bethannie Polaski, Elkhart, and David Polaski, Elkhart. Married Dec. 9, 2017, separation date not provided; one minor child.

Daniel R. Hess, Elkhart, and Bonnie M. Hess, Mansfield, Texas. Married June 1, 2010, separated Oct. 10, 2013.

Sierra L. Gilbert, Goshen, and Brandon D. Bradshaw, Sturgis, Michigan. Married July 13, 2020, separated Dec. 2, 2020.

James C. Meyers, Elkhart, and Michelle Meyers, Middlebury. Married May 23, 2020, separated June 15.

Gage L. Riegsecker, Goshen, and Hailey L. Riegsecker, Goshen. Married Sept. 5, 2020, separation date not provided.

Sonele Poe, Goshen, and Tommy Dillon, Middlebury. Married Oct. 18, 2016, separated June 6.

Emma E. Albin and Blake M. Albin. Married May 29, 2016, separation date not provided.

Laquita A. Closson, Fort Wayne, and Michael L. Closson. Married Dec. 26, 2006, separated March 11; one minor child.

Steven R. Stickler, Elkhart, and Kimberly M. Stickler, Mishawaka. Married Aug. 13, 1994, separated May 28.

Donald L. Hostetler, Warsaw, and Cynthia Hostetler, Goshen. Married June 19, 1976, separated May 1.

Lisa R. Dominy, Syracuse, and Christopher J. Dominy, Nappanee. Married Dec. 4, 2004, separated June 23; two minor children.