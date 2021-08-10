Public comment on PNM merger strongly divided

Aug. 10—Business groups and union officials gave their support Monday to a proposed merger involving the Public Service Company of New Mexico and a pair of out-of-state utility companies, but opinions overall were evenly divided.

The Public Regulation Commission held a public comment session by Zoom to collect perspectives, which proved split between those for and against the merger of PNM and companies based in Connecticut and Spain.

The diversity of opinions generally reflected those who believe a merger between PNM and Connecticut-based Avangrid and its Spanish owner, Iberdrola, would benefit the economy, the state's electric service and the environment. On the other side were those who don't trust the utility companies to work on behalf of New Mexico customers.

The decision has the potential to change delivery of electricity in New Mexico for decades. PNM, the largest utility company in the state, has said it wants to bring in the two big utility companies to propel the state more rapidly toward renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind.

The applicants for the merger promise to add jobs and economic development to the state. Lengthy evidentiary hearings will start Wednesday before the commission, which will produce a decision on the merger proposal this summer or fall.

Regardless, the decision could be appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Opponents repeatedly pointed to the spotty service record of Avangrid subsidiary Central Maine Power. They also brought up an investigation in Spain that includes two top Iberdrola executives and representatives of other companies.

About 45 people spoke Monday. Most were adamant in their opinions.

Ernie C'de Baca, president and CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, said he saw many benefits in the proposed merger.

"This is exactly what people have been asking for," C'de Baca said. "It's exactly what we need in New Mexico."

C'de Baca, who noted he had been a longtime PNM executive during his career, said Avangrid and Iberdrola will bring more energy resources to the state. He added the advantages are so evident that it's hard to see how there could be such opposition.

Rob Black, president and CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, said the merger would modernize electrical service in the state, improve energy storage, lower capital costs and infuse the state's energy system with financial and intellectual capital.

Black called it "the best chance" for New Mexico to achieve energy goals while boosting the economy.

But others took aim at the merger, contending Avangrid's problems elsewhere would be repeated in New Mexico.

Rayellen Smith of the Albuquerque-based organization Indivisible Nob Hill said she and her group oppose the merger plan. Maine experienced poor results when Avangrid moved into that state, she said, in late 2015.

The results there amounted to "far less than what's been promised," Smith said.

She also referred to the investigation going on in Spain, asking: "And we want to bring that company here?"

She said she believed Avangrid and Iberdrola wanted to move into New Mexico simply so they could have better access to Mexico, Arizona and California. She said that leaves New Mexico as "a very small fish in this pond."

"If the merger goes through, based on what happened in Maine, we truly are insane," she said.

Union spokesmen for power plant workers, building trades professionals, carpenters, plumbers and other workers expressed support for the job creation and economic development pledged by the companies.

But Daniel Pritchard, a member of the executive board of Renewable Taos, said he failed to be impressed by PNM's and Avangrid's "glitzy" television commercials.

"Their misleading propaganda is not appreciated," Pritchard said. "This acquisition is exactly what we don't need."