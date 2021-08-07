Public meetings scheduled Aug. 9-13, 2021, in Jamestown

Aug. 7—Monday: 8 a.m., City Planning Commission, access by ohone: 1-701-566-9575, conference ID: 859 231 855#11:45 a.m., Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors, Center for Economic Development lower level conference room, 120 2nd St. SE; 4 p.m., Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission, Two Rivers Activity Center multipurpose room, 1501 5th St. NE.

Wednesday: 7 a.m., Stutsman County Weed Board, weed board office, 914 5th St. SE; 3:30 p.m., James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

The list of public meetings is published Saturday for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email news@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org or www.jamestownUSA.com under city of Jamestown.