Public invited to pay respects to veteran

Reuters Videos

Thailand is investigating the death of a Swiss tourist.The 57-year-old unnamed female's body was found near a waterfall on the resort island of Phuket.Police said Friday (August 6) there were signs she had died of unnatural causes."The police will investigate the cause of death, and if the victim was murdered, we will arrest the perpetrator immediately. At the moment, we can't confirm the cause of death yet as it is still under the investigation process."The woman was visiting under a pilot project to allow vaccinated foreign tourists to visit, in a bid to help revive a sector hit hard by the pandemic.Authorities said she arrived in Phuket on July 13.According to local police, she appeared to have been dead for three days before her body was found, partially unclothed.Police said they were investigating people with criminal records and also migrant workers for possible involvement in the death.