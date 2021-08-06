Public invited to pay respects to veteran

Trevor Hubert, The Lima News, Ohio

Aug. 6—LIMA — Jones-Clark Funeral Home will be open to the public on Monday for those who would like to pay their respects to Private First Class William Winchester. Individuals can come from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the funeral home at 1302 Oakland Parkway in Lima to sign the guestbook. Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10.

