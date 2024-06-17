Most at public hearing support Bank of America Stadium plan

Charlotte residents got a chance to share what they think about the proposed $650 million Bank of America Stadium renovation plans, and more people in attendance were for the plan than against it.

For more than a year, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the City of Charlotte have been discussing what the future of the stadium should look like. TSE said the beautiful North Carolina weather, particularly in the fall, makes a dome an unappealing option. The Panthers also said they had a study done and a consultant confirmed the stadium still has good bones.

The public hearing started at 3 p.m. Monday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The plans, announced earlier this month, have received mixed reactions from fans and residents online.

The Panthers’ president Kristi Coleman released this statement following Monday’s hearing:

“We are pleased that the Charlotte City Council voted to approve the rezoning proposal for the Carolina Panthers new practice fields and fieldhouse. Our team is grateful for the local community’s input and meetings throughout this process, as well as for the rezoning committee’s thoughtful evaluation of our proposal. We look forward to advancing this project and hosting training camp in the heart of Charlotte starting next month.”

Before Charlotte City Council cast votes on the project, they heard from about two-dozen people Monday afternoon. Even Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor Wide Receiver Muhsin Muhammad spoke in support of the project.

Muhsin Muhammad is speaking in favor of the Bank of America Stadium project. pic.twitter.com/LvtKgpMX5A — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 17, 2024

“The renovations plan will make it the very best outdoor stadium in America,” sasid Danny Morrison with the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

However, not everyone wanted to sign off on the project immediately.

“If our investment does not come with any tangible financial investment, it is not an investment, it is a shakedown,” said Bobby Lord.

The money would come from the Convention Center Fund. That’s a bucket of money that can only be used for Convention Center upgrades, amateur sports, or Bank of America Stadium improvements.

The overall goal of the project is to modernize the stadium. The Panthers want to build a park-like atmosphere outside the stadium with big LED screens that can be used for watch parties. They want to create a space for the community to gather.

Renderings of Bank of America Stadium upgrades

Resident Justin Eltringham thinks the money that would be used for the project could be put elsewhere.

“I think there is a lot of other stuff you can do with it, stadium is already pretty wonderful as is, don’t need to put anymore into it, Eltringham said.

Councilmembers have pushed for a public hearing since the project’s announcement. The final vote is a week away.

