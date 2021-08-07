'PTSD again': COVID forces SF restaurants to temporarily close

Reuters

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks, have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. "Given that the CDC has stated more than 80% of counties across the U.S. have substantial or high community transmission rates, we will follow this guidance nationally for the time being," JPMorgan said in the memo seen by Reuters.