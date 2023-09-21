‘Like A Pterodactyl!”: MLB Announcer Stunned When Ball Almost Hits ‘Giant Bird’

A foul ball almost turned into a fowl ball at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night when a goose picked a bad time to swoop through the ballpark.

In the 7th inning, Dodgers outfielder David Peralta took a swing at pitch from Tigers reliever Miguel Díaz and sent it to the left side, out of play but almost right into the bird as it circled the stadium.

If the goose was rattled, it didn’t show as it continued its loop.

The announcers had no idea what to make of the situation, with one excitedly calling it a “giant bird” and saying it “looks like a pterodactyl” as it circled:

David Peralta almost nailed a huge bird with a foul ball, then the bird started taking laps around the stadium pic.twitter.com/bR049a0TFc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 21, 2023

Amazingly, the goose wasn’t the only unexpected flying object over Chavez Ravine on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the evening, the game was briefly paused as a giant bubble floated across the field:

A giant Bubble Delay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EzhxN0KpsV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2023

Neither goose nor bubble seemed to help the Dodgers as they lost to the Tigers, 4-2.