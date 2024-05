'The psychology going into this game is fascinating' - Leigh Bromby

Leigh Bromby is a former Leeds United and Norwich City defender, he worked with current City boss David Wagner at Huddersfield Town.

Bromby says Leeds will need picking up by manager Daniel Farke after failing to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich host Leeds in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals at Carrow Road on Sunday (12:00 GMT).