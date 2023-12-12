PSV vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

PSV vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal already have top spot secured as they head to the Netherlands to face PSV in their final Champions League group-stage match. A big win over Lens last time out got the job done for the Gunners as they booked their place in the last-16, ensuring there is no pressure on tonight's match.

Mikel Arteta can be expected to shuffle his pack as a result, with tough Premier League matches against Brighton and Liverpool on the horizon. Aaron Ramsdale is set to get the chance to make his Champions League debut, with Reuell Walters among the youngsters hoping to feature.

PSV will finish second in Group B whatever happens, having come from two-goals down to beat Sevilla in a dramatic clash in Spain. The match at the Emirates earlier in the group stage is PSV's only defeat of the season, and they have a perfect 45 points from their opening 15 Eredivisie matches. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

PSV vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 5:45pm GMT, Philips Stadion

How to watch: TNT Sports

PSV team news: Lozano unavailable

Arsenal team news: Changes expected

Standard Sport prediction: PSV win

Last time they met...

16:00 , Matt Verri

It was a strong performance from Arsenal when these sides met right at the start of the group stage.

In their first match back at Europe's top table, the Gunners cruised to victory over PSV. Here's how they did it...

No Martinelli

15:48 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Martinelli has not travelled to Eindhoven - he missed training yesterday due to illness.

Bukayo Saka didn't train either, after taking a knock to his foot, but he has made the trip. Emile Smith Rowe is back in first-team training as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Lovely moment as the @Arsenal squad give @emilesmithrowe a warm reception on his return to training ❤️



🔗 https://t.co/XK6mhLCFRn pic.twitter.com/wALfDcdLVU — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 11, 2023

Standard Sport prediction

15:38 , Matt Verri

This result could depend on what sort of team Arteta plays in this dead-rubber, which could lend a natural advantage to the hosts.

PSV have been in superb form this season and can take advantage of a much-changed Gunners lineup.

PSV to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news

15:32 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta will make changes for tonight's dead rubber.

Aaron Ramsdale could make his Champions League bow in goal for Arsenal, while academy graduate Reuell Walters is hoping to make his debut at full-back.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are expected to play in midfield, while in attack Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson should all start.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Walters, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Elneny, Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard

(REUTERS)

PSV team news

15:26 , Matt Verri

The hosts are without defenders Jordan Teze (concussion), Armando Obispo (knee) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) as well as striker Noa Lang (knock).

Hirving Lozano is both suspended and suffering from a hip issue.

(Getty Images)

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal

15:21 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5pm ahead of a 5.45 kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

15:17 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of PSV vs Arsenal!

It's the final set of Champions League group-stage matches, and the job is already done for both of these sides. Arsenal will top the group, with PSV through to the last-16 in second place.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:45pm GMT from Philips Stadion.